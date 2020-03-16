William eston Dixon

June 27, 1927 – March 10, 2020

Bill was born in Dayton, Oregon. He lived in the Dayton area with his dad, Virgil Dixon, Mom, Martie (Plunket) Dixon, and older brother Art Dixon until his early teens when he moved to Kings Valley to live with his maternal grandparents, Henry and Ada Plunkett.

Bill enlisted in the Navy when he was 17. He moved back to Kings Valley after WWII and he met Patricia Pollock on a blind date. They were married in Corvallis on July 3, 1948. They had two daughters, Pam and Debbie.

Bill was a letter carrier with the Corvallis Post Office for 35 years. He served as the local Branch President from 1965-1969. He also served as the Oregon State Association NALC President from 1960-1965. After retiring, he managed Dial-A-Bus for several years and worked with his son-in-law, Milt, doing tractor work. He enjoyed fishing and camping with family and friends. Bill and Pat began wintering in Yuma, Arizona in the late 1980’s where he developed a new passion: woodcarving.

Bill was a member of the Corvallis Lions Club, American Legion Post 33, and the Honor Guard. He was inducted into the American Legion Hall of Fame in 2007 and twice named Legionnaire of the Year in 2004 and 2016. He enjoyed local baseball games and OSU Women’s Basketball.