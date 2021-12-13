November 2, 1937 - December 7, 2021
William F. Morris, 84, of Brownsville, died December 7. He was born November 2, 1937 in Vancouver, Washington to Franklin and Zelda (Babbitt) Morris. He entered the Navy in December 1954, serving on the US Hornet. Bill married Donna Collman on March 19, 1955. He was a diesel mechanic and volunteered at Linn Benton Gleaners for 20 years. He enjoyed camping and hunting. Bill is survived by seven children; Tommy Morris, Paulina Woods, Arlan Morris, Janet Foster, all of Albany, Nancy Shoemaker, June Morris, and Troy Morris, all of Brownsville, 14 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Please send condolences to the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.