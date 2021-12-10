William F. Morris, 84, of Brownsville, died December 7. He was born November 2, 1937 in Vancouver, Washington to Franklin and Zelda (Babbitt) Morris. He entered the Navy in December 1954, serving on the US Hornet. Bill married Donna Collman on March 19, 1955. He was a diesel mechanic and volunteered at Linn Benton Gleaners for 20 years. He enjoyed camping and hunting. Bill is survived by seven children; Tommy Morris, Paulina Woods, Arlon Morris, Janet Foster, all of Albany, Nancy Shoemaker, Gene Morris, and Troy Morris, all of Brownsville, 14 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Please send condolences to the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.