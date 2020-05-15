William Gene Gabrielsen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 11, 1952 – April 1, 2020

William G. Gabrielson, 67, a longtime resident of the Hillsboro community, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 1, 2020 at his home.

He was born June 11, 1952 in Salem, the son of the late Gene E. Gabrielsen and Lavon (Humphreys) Gabrielsen. He was raised in Lebanon and attended Lebanon Schools.

He started his Masonry Apprenticeship in Oregon and completed his apprenticeship in Anchorage, Alaska. He then started a masonry business that he ran for over 40 years. The last to be G & B Construction, co-owned and operated.

He was a former member of the ABATE Chapter of Washington County and held those times dear to his heart.

Bill married Marlene K. Morris on June 5, 1975 in Lebanon, and was married for over 44 years. Among his special interests, he enjoyed hunting and camping. While his special love was motorcycling riding.

Bill was very proud of being a 6th generation Oregonian, through the Humphreys and Darby families.

Bill was preceded in death by his father Gene E. Gabrielsen.