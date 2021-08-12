July 18, 1916 – August 6, 2021

William Gruzensky was born July 18, 1916, in a sod house in Grassy Butte, North Dakota. He passed away August 6, 2021, at the age of 105. Russian was his first language and he went to primary and secondary school in North Dakota. He hopped a train to get to Walla Walla College where he received a bachelor's degree in chemistry. He earned his way through college by splitting wood and working on farms.

At Walla Walla College he met his wife, Margaret Jean Hon. He always referred to her as the most beautiful girl on the campus. They were married for 63 years before she passed in 2007.

"Bill" retired from the Bureau of Mines in Albany, Oregon, after serving 30 years as a research chemist. In the 1960s he was involved in extracting metal from ore for the space program. There are several patents in his name as a result of his research work.

He loved growing things and had a small gentleman's farm. At various times he raised hay, cattle, fir trees, wheat, bees and every year he had an abundant garden. He was famous for his dill pickles and borscht with all 12 vegetables in the borscht coming from his garden.