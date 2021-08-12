July 18, 1916 – August 6, 2021
William Gruzensky was born July 18, 1916, in a sod house in Grassy Butte, North Dakota. He passed away August 6, 2021, at the age of 105. Russian was his first language and he went to primary and secondary school in North Dakota. He hopped a train to get to Walla Walla College where he received a bachelor's degree in chemistry. He earned his way through college by splitting wood and working on farms.
At Walla Walla College he met his wife, Margaret Jean Hon. He always referred to her as the most beautiful girl on the campus. They were married for 63 years before she passed in 2007.
"Bill" retired from the Bureau of Mines in Albany, Oregon, after serving 30 years as a research chemist. In the 1960s he was involved in extracting metal from ore for the space program. There are several patents in his name as a result of his research work.
He loved growing things and had a small gentleman's farm. At various times he raised hay, cattle, fir trees, wheat, bees and every year he had an abundant garden. He was famous for his dill pickles and borscht with all 12 vegetables in the borscht coming from his garden.
Bill's sanctuary was his forest that he treasured and where he found great pleasure and solace walking through the fir trees and sitting by the natural spring that was on his property.
For many years, Bill was active in the Lebanon Seventh-day Adventist church and volunteered by interpreting for and assisting immigrants from Russia. He made many lifelong friends in that process.
Bill and Margaret raised four children and enjoyed every one of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his 105 year life time, he survived two pandemics, went from wagons to the space age and from chalkboards to computers. He was kind, gracious, full of faith and love for his family until the very end.
He is survived by his brother Paul Gruzensky, his sister Ann Bauer, his son Willis Gruzensky (Danita) and daughter JoAline Olson (David) and son-in-law Steve Parker. Sadly, two of his children preceded him in death, Terry Gruzensky and Karen Parker. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Teri Nightingale, Tami Kellar, Denton Gruzensky, Traci Parker, Tana Garner, Amanda Olson, Troy Parker and Monica Olson, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held in the fall. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
