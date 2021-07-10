William Ivo Stein

July 22, 1922 - June 28, 2021

William was born at the Rotkreuzklinik in Würzburg, Germany, to Carl Albert Stein, a career farmer, and Lina Baunach, an elementary school teacher for 14 years. In late 1923, the family emigrated to South Dakota, leaving Detter in Bavaria with arrival in New York on January 1, 1924, on the ship Mongolia.

After interim employment in Sioux Falls, his family successfully farmed a 240-acre tract near Flandreau, South Dakota. In February 1929, seeking a milder climate, they moved to Oregon and purchased a 54-acre farm north of Dundee. After his father died in 1930, William helped his mother, and two younger siblings eke a living from the farm during and after the great depression.

William's formal schooling started in 1928 at Bowden, a one-room grade school with 14 students, located at the southeastern edge of his family's farm in South Dakota. After many lost weeks moving to Oregon, he barely completed first grade at Dundee Grade School. There he attended both elementary and high school in the same large two-story building with just four classrooms, two grades held concurrently in each, on the main floor and high school classrooms upstairs. He was studious, particularly enjoyed botany class, played on the high school basketball team, and graduated in June 1939.