William Robert Harris

February 18, 1937 — December 26, 2019

Bill was born February 18, 1937 in Lexington, Nebraska to John and Gladys Harris. God very peacefully and quietly called him home on Thursday morning, December 26, 2019.

Bill grew up in Aurora Colorado. After his high school graduation he enlisted in the Marine Corps and served 4 years. On his way to the oil fields of Saudi Arabia with Standard Oil he stopped in Oregon to visit a Marine Corps buddy. That visit turned into a career and life in Oregon. In 1960, they joined the Oregon State Police. Bill was stationed in Arlington, Coquille, Salem and finished his career at Oregon State University in Corvallis. For a few years he worked as a retiree for the State Police guarding Oregon governors and patrolling the Foster Reservoir area. Not a man to sit around and do nothing, he started working as a private investigator for several local attorneys. Working both sides of the law his goal was always to find and present the trust of what happened.

He met Audrey Smith by the pop machine in the State Highway building on Philomath highway. We were both there to use the Watts line after hours. We married on April 15, 1972. We raised our daughters Stacey and Sally in Corvallis.

