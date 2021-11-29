William Roderick Cate

September 13, 1936 - November 17, 2021

William (Bill) Cate, 85, of Albany died November 17, 2021. He was born in Los Angeles, California to George and Agnes (Riddle) Cate. The family moved to Riverside, Oregon soon after the start of WWII.

Bill lived the majority of his life in Riverside, just south of Albany and was in the first graduating class from Albany Union High school. Upon graduation he left Albany to join the Navy.

Bill joined the Navy to see the world and after two years of service aboard the U.S.S. Washburn AKA-108 he served the remainder of his enlistment in Japan. When asked if he wanted to re-enlist, Bill declined saying he thought he had the most beautiful red head waiting for him at home. He was correct, Bill married Barbara Lee Snyder on October 10, 1958. Together they had two daughters. For 63 years Bill and Barbara lived an active, passionate life together. Barbara passed July 21, 2021 and after four months of being apart Bill looked forward to their reunion.

Bill was hired at Western Kraft and continued to work for Willamette Industries for 46 years. He worked hard and took pride in his work. He started at the bottom, chipping railroad cars, his favorite job, and rose through the ranks. Bill was a dedicated, conscious worker, who performed most jobs at the paper mill.

Bill enjoyed mountain climbing and made several trips up The Sisters, and Mt. Hood with his wife, daughter and nephews. Bill and Barbara enjoyed fishing on the Oregon coast and treating their family to meals of delicious Salmon and Halibut. He was passionate about long distance running. Driving through Riverside guaranteed a sighting of Bill on his run or in later years riding his bike.

Bill will be remembered for his love of nature, his 36 volunteer tomato plants, the prolific zucchini plants (too many for the community to consume), and his entertaining, hilarious stories that he told so he could have a third helping of mashed potatoes.

Bill is survived by his daughters Karen Roberts of Albany, and Sally Cate of Newport News, Virginia; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his parents and brothers Doug Cate and Bud Cate.

No services will be held. Bill's final resting place will be Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens, near his parents. Arrangements have been made through Fisher Funeral Home. www.fisherfuneralhome.com