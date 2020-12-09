William Rogers Jr.

December 8, 1929 – December 4, 2020

William Richard Rogers Jr. (Bill), 90, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2020 at his nursing home in McMinnville, Oregon. Bill was born December 8, 1929 to William R. Rogers Sr. and Elva Rollins of Ben Wheeler, Texas. He was the oldest of 3 boys.

Bill joined the US Marine Corps in February 1947 but was honorably discharged in April 1948. This was due to his request to enlist in the US Air Force. His reason was that he wanted to fly and the Air Force would be the place. He enlisted as an Airman to specialize as an airplane and engine mechanic.

Bill met his sweetheart Mary Johnson while they both were serving in the US Air Force. They fell in love and on April 17, 1951 got married at one of her brothers' home in Spanish Fork, Utah. They were separated not long after that due to Bill having to serve a tour in the Korean War.

Bill wanted to be part of an air crew so he went through Officer's Candidate school and graduated. He went through flight school and became a navigator on many different planes. He went into the Air Force as an enlisted person and later became an officer. There is a name they called these enlisted to officer persons: A Mustang.