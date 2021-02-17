William Wallace Bloomfield

March 26, 1947 - January 31, 2021

Born in Antioch, California, to Barbara Alice Brewer Bloomfield and William F. Bloomfield.

Bill Bloomfield's lineage was one of California ranchers and growers. He had a lifelong love of gardens and growing, with a long career as a Washington Certified Professional Horticulturist.

Bill was a kind-hearted soul who loved telling stories. He enjoyed his many memories and was well-educated in a wide range of subjects. He had a creative side that found him gardening, woodworking, collecting antiques, crafting jewelry, making homemade preserves and developing other artistic skills. He appreciated life, dearly loved his friends and adored his pets. But most of all, he loved his sons and grandchildren.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Ellen Bloomfield Milenbach. He is survived by his two sons, Ethan Bloomfield and Isaac Bloomfield, his sister Alyce Heaton, nephews Spenser Heaton and Elliot Heaton, nieces Erin Milenbach Harkins and Kelly Milenbach Jacobi, brother-in-law, Russ Milenbach and Bill's sons' mother, Caroline Bloomfield. He leaves behind four granddaughters and one grandson. He will be deeply missed by his family and close friends.

There is no memorial planned at this time. The family requests that any donations be made to Sacred Heart Hospice of Eugene, Oregon.