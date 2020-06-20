× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 2, 1933 – June 11, 2020

Willie “Elverna” Calahan, 87, a long-time resident of Lebanon, passed away June 11 in Vacaville, California.

Elverna was born March 2, 1933 in Vandervoort, Arkansas, the daughter of Terrell and Claudia (Griffith) Trembley. She moved to Lebanon with her family in 1945.

Elverna married Wilfred J. “Pete” Calahan on April 23, 1949. Elverna was devoted to family and friends, and enjoyed a number of hobbies. She loved to garden, paint, quilt, and make ceramics. She collected a variety of things including dishes, teapots and cups, crocks and especially chickens.

Elverna moved to Vacaville to live with her son Bruce and his wife Lorie in 2015.

She was preceded in death by sons, Danny Calahan in 2003 and infant son Glenn, her husband Pete in 2006, sister Agnes Walker and brothers Delbert, O’Niel and Bernis.

She is survived by sons, Mike Calahan of Toledo, Oregon and Bruce Calahan of Vacaville, California, sister Jeanette Sprinkle of Custer, Washington, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25, at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Willie Calahan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.