Wilma Henderson

January 16, 1928 - January 21, 2021

Wilma Louise Baxter was born in Woodlake, Nebraska, the second of five children.

Rural Nebraska was a great place to be as a child. Wilma would recount stories of her grandparents' ranch and riding horseback to school with her older brother, Keith.

The family moved west when Wilma was a teenager, finally settling in Albany, Oregon. Wilma graduated from Albany High School in 1946.

Wilma was industrious. After graduating from high school, she worked at Bell Telephone Company as an operator, then on a truck farm picking tomatoes, and as a waitress at a restaurant, owned by her future brother-in-law, Gill Henderson.

It was in the tomato fields that she met the love of her life, Charlie Henderson. Charlie returned to his home in Exeter, California, and the two of them exchanged love letters for several months until he convinced her to follow him to California to be his bride. They were married in the fall of 1948 in the lovely orange groves of the Central Valley, California.

The following year, Charlie and Wilma returned to Albany, and with the birth of their first child, purchased a small house with a parcel of land in Tangent, Oregon. In all, Wilma lived on that property for 69 years.