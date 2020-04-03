× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 14, 1935 - March 29, 2020

Wilma Speck, 84, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday. She was born in Bismarck, North Dakota to Charles and Rose (Kovash) Hanel.

Wilma graduated High School went on to Nursing School. She worked over 30 years in Sweet Home and Lebanon area giving care to the ones we love.

Wilma loved her family and all family gatherings. She was a HUGE Blazer fan. After every game she would call to talk about how the team played. She watched every game. She loved her cat Tom Tom who was wild but loved her touch. She liked to play bingo and go to Casinos.

Wilma is survived by her children: Melony (Scott) Boyd, Mike Speck, Becky (Ed) Argetsinger; grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Rosary service with reception will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Wilma’s name to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice or Safe Haven Humane Society. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

