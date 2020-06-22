Wilmer Smith

Will and Bonnie moved back to Oregon and settled into Lebanon with their daughter Andrea in the spring of 1975. Anyone that was close to Will, would know that one of his biggest passions was raising and showing horses. They raised their daughter Andrea to understand and love the ins and outs of tending to a farm. Will made certain this passion was also passed to all of his grandchildren and great grandchild, who were some of his greatest joys in life. If you asked Will what is the best part about the farm, his response would be to watch those little baby horses kick and prance around the pasture. If you found him walking down the road you would not only meet him, but also three dogs, and possibly two cats taking their routine stroll. The farm loved him because he loved the farm.