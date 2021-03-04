Wonda Ilene Murphy

June 25, 1947 - February 27, 2021

Wonda Ilene Marston Murphy, 73, of Albany, passed away on Saturday, at her residence.

Wonda was born in Longview, WA to Arnold and Ilene (Harvill) Marston. She married Robert Dale Murphy on February 15, 1986 in White City, OR.

She was a member of the Goatherd GTO Club of Oregon since 1990 and the GTO Association of America since 1995. Wonda was an avid Pontiac enthusiast. She especially loved being with family; car shows; native American artifacts and dolls; the Oakland Raiders; and Bingo. She worked for Chamberlin House Inc. as a caregiver at the Scheler House from 1995 until 2012.

Wonda is survived by husband R. Dale Murphy; daughters Amory Pierce, Arica Earley and Chrystalynn Pledger; brothers Harry Marston, David Marston, O'Dell, Tracy and Don Grey and Craig Bain; grandchildren Anthony Murphy, Perry Cole, Cody Cole, Delaina and Sam Boyde, Chase Meston, Sebastian Kelley, Chyilene Eaton, Logan Pledger, Braiden and Jordan Murphy, and Elias and Mavey Cole. She was preceded in death by her father Arnold Marston; brother Arnold Marston, Mark Bain and mom and dad Ilene and Lavern Bain.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Murphy family to help with final expenses.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).