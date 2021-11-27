October 26, 1999 - November 14, 2021

Zachary Austin Charley, who most just called Zach, left us on November 14, 2021. He was 22 years old. He was born at Albany General Hospital on October 26, 1999 to his mother, Jill, and late father, Matthew. He lived in Albany, for the last five years with his loving mother Jill, step-father Brian, younger sister Shaylee and step brothers Dylan and Avery.

He graduated from Philomath High School in 2018 and then attended Linn Benton Community College where he obtained his Associates in welding in June of 2021. He worked at a pressure washing company for a year while he was in school and started at a building and roofing company a couple months before he passed. He was a friend to all that he had met, and was especially well known in the longboarding, gun and welding communities.

He struggled from a young age with chronic nightmares, and a couple years after his father passed, he was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder, PTSD, and depression. He took his own life on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Through his struggles he was still the most respectful and caring man. It showed when meeting new people, helping out the neighbors or a friend in need. He would hold conversations for hours on end - leaving a beautiful impression on everyone he met.

His service will be held at the Philomath Scout Lodge, Saturday November 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. There will be a private burial with immediate family, where he will be placed next to his father. Plans are being made for a scholarship for students attending Linn-Benton Community College welding program in his honor.

If you or someone you love is in need of support contact Lebanon Area Mental Health Alliance (LAMHA) at (541) 936-2580. Donations in Zach's honor are welcome.