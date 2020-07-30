× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 27, 2013 - July 23, 2020

Zachary James Maynard, 6, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday in Portland after a tragic accident involving a watercraft. Zach was born in Sweet Home to Rachel and Jeremiah Maynard.

He was a kind, loving child who had a contagious smile that could light up a room. He proudly said that he wanted to be a Ninja Warrior when he grew up. Zach also loved school, church, fishing, camping, video gaming, chicken nuggets and all creatures great and small.

Zach passed away from his injuries after 3 days in the pediatric intensive care unit. He was cared for by the amazing doctors and nurses and died peacefully with his family at his side.

Zach’s memory is cherished by his parents Rachel and Jeremiah; his brother William; his grandparents Tracy and Joe Lapham, and Colleen and Tim Maynard; Aunts: Jenni Lapham, Leah Maynard; and many great aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Zachary Maynard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.