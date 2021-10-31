August 7, 1926 - October 18, 2021
Zed Merrill was born in Albany, Oregon on August 7, 1926, and attended Albany High School where he was a star athlete. He joined the Navy Armed Guard as a signalman and married his high school sweetheart, Norma Miller, in 1944.
The family moved to Portland where Zed was in advertising for over 56 years and later produced a documentary that was instrumental in getting the Navy Armed Guard officially recognized by the US Congress in 1998.
Zed lived a rich and interesting life and passed away peacefully at the age of 95.
He will be interned at Willamette National Cemetery with a Celebration of Life service at 12 Noon on Monday, Nov. 1st at Ainsworth House in Oregon City.
Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to view the full obituary.
