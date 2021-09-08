Zenith Areline Judah

Zenith loved playing cards with family, playing Bunco monthly with her friends, going to the movies and boy did she love her television shows! Game shows, westerns, crime shows, competition shows, even some reality shows! After the grandchildren were born, she became a lover of all things Disney and would go at least once, if not twice a year. She loved being able to spend time there with her family, especially at Halloween and Christmas time. She was a fan of all the princesses but she really loved the villains.

Zenith was a talented and passionate artist in many ways, and she discovered that she loved the art of decorative Toll painting and later became a private teacher for nearly forty years. Her work was meticulous and whimsical. She loved her students and the friends that she met through her art. Later she and her friends were asked to volunteer their time teaching other volunteers how to paint the Historic Albany Carousel animals. One of the more iconic animals Zenith was the most proud of painting was Harriette the Frog. She also painted Adonnis, the Arabian Horse, Munchie, the Lhasa Apso Dog and Patch, the Black Horse. She also assisted on quite a few others with her good friend Lynne Zuhlke, one of them being Quigga, the Quagga Zebra. She painted because it filled her heart with joy and she was able to spend time with friends and share her work with friends and family. She was still painting with friends three to four times a week and wanted to continue to paint as long as she could. She quite literally painted until her last moments in this life and even passed with paint still on her fingers. She lived and loved a beautiful life and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.