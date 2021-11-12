Oceans are changing for (not so) good, OSU researchers find

Future generations could experience the world’s oceans in an entirely different way, according to studies conducted by Oregon State University researchers.

Climate change will most likely greatly alter existing environments, create new environments and undermine efforts to protect sea life. This is expected to happen by the year 2060, with most of the changes happening by the end of the decade in 2030, according to the studies.

“In some places, the environments we have today are not going to exist in the future,” said James Watson, an assistant professor in OSU’s College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences. “We won’t be able to go visit them or experience them. It is an environmental, cultural and economic loss we can’t replace.”

Climate shifts are also expected to change the lives of communities whose traditions and livelihoods are dependent on ocean resources.

The paper was co-authored by Steven Mana’oakamai Johnson, who earned his Ph.D. at OSU, and Watson. Its findings were published in the journal One Earth.

Their research showed that 60% to 87% of the ocean is expected to experience increases in water temperature, higher levels of acidity and changes in oxygen levels by the year 2060.

The rate of these changes is expected to be significantly higher in large marine protected areas such as Australia’s Great Barrier Reef Marine Park and the Galapagos Marine Reserve in Ecuador.

In these areas, the rate of change is expected to be 76% to 97%, the research shows.

Increases in pH, which measures ocean acidity, are expected as soon as 2030, according to the research. This change will make it more difficult for corals and mollusks like oysters to develop their shells and skeletons.

The paper presents a picture of what the future might hold as the planet continues to warm, and how changing ocean conditions might affect different communities and policy makers.

“This kind of work has been done before for changes on land due to climate change, but not for the ocean,” Watson said. “It’s important to acknowledge and accept what we are likely to lose, and that loss can also help motivate people to begin to adapt.”

