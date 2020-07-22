ODE mandates face coverings for K-12

All students and staff in grades K-12 will be required to wear a face covering this fall to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The announcement from the Oregon Department of Education came just minutes after Gov. Kate Brown announced new statewide regulations that will require children 5 and older to wear a mask outdoors where social distancing cannot be maintained and in indoor public places.
Earlier guidance from ODE mandated that students in grades 6-12 would have to wear a mask but Wednesday's announcement extends that requirement.
"The new requirement," ODE said in a statement, "is in response to mounting evidence that face coverings are effective in mitigating the spread of COVID-19."
The department will be distributing 5 million face coverings to districts across the state that were donated by FEMA. The face coverings are not considered medical-grade masks.
Locally, Greater Albany Public Schools has said it will comply with state and county orders but plans to address face coverings for students who may not be able to wear them were already in the works. Students who are on the Autism Disorder spectrum, cannot physically remove their masks or who have other sensory issues may not be able to comply.
The new guidance from ODE states that if a student removes their face covering or demonstrates a need to remove it for a short period of time, the school must provide them a space away from peers while they are not wearing their face covering but that student cannot be left unattended. Students cannot be discriminated against or disciplined for an inability to safely wear a face covering during the school day.
Requirements for students to be excused from wearing a face covering were not made clear.
GAPS Special Programs Director Ryan Mattingly said the district is working with its nursing department and is looking at the possibility of clear face shields in those circumstances.
In terms of Wednesday's announcement from ODE, Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan said the district was awaiting further guidance later in the day.
"We will review and prepare to comply with additional requirements," she said, "including mask requirements."
Students, ODE said, may return to school in-person, through distance education or a hybrid model. That decision is being left up to individual districts who note the situation is a fluid one and questions will continued to be answered as guidance is set out by the state and administrators continue to develop back to school plans.
The next update from ODE is scheduled for Aug. 11.
"ODE and OHA are currently collaborating on a set of guideposts, protocols and public health indicators that will help local schools and districts determine when to open to in-person instruction," the department said of the Aug. 11 update. "Data about readiness of local healthcare systems and the state of local COVID-19 rates will help inform school decisions about when to move to On-Site or Hybrid models of instruction."
