ODE releases plans for the fall, leaves school opening up to districts

Any plan to reopen, according to ODE, would also have to address students who are medically fragile, have an underlying condition or are otherwise included in the high-risk population.

"There is no doubt this spring was hard on students, families and educators," Gill and Allen said. "Everyone was impacted. Parts of our state and specific communities —communities of color as well as people navigating poverty — were disproportionately impacted. And yet we believe returning to school, the planning it will require, and the shifts in adult and student behavior it will require, will be even more difficult."

Earlier this month, Greater Albany Public Schools Superintendent Melissa Goff told the school board that GAPS did not have the buses, routes or time to transport students using social distancing and that there were several factors that would impact the model GAPS implements in the fall.

"Superintendents across the state received this guidance today, and we, like our peers, are rapidly reviewing the details of the guidance to incorporate into our planning," Goff said Wednesday. "We have sent a survey to families today that will critically inform our design for the fall. GAPS will be providing our families weekly updates regarding our progress on planning."