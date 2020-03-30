ODE: "Strong possibility" students won't return this year

The Oregon Department of Education told administrators late Monday night that there is a "strong possibility" students may not return to class for the remainder of the year, demonstrating the ever-changing situation since all public schools closed earlier this month.
Director of the Oregon Department of Education and Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction Colt Gill sent the communication to administrators after the department failed to provide guidance late last week or over the weekend as was originally announced.
Schools have been closed since March 13. The current executive order from Gov. Kate Brown keeps them closed until April 28.
"As we continue the effective measures of Governor Brown’s 'Stay Home, Save Lives' order, we also foresee the strong possibility that our students may not come back through our school house doors this academic year," Gill wrote. "This calls for a shift from providing supplementary education to a formidable effort to provide Distance Learning for All."
The memo lays out the challenges of distance learning — technology shared between students in the same household of different grade levels, teachers who have never taught online classes and added demands on parents' time.
Gill also noted that in 2019, more than 22,000 Oregon students lacked a fixed, regular or adequate nighttime residence.
"The number of children experiencing houselessness is likely to grow this year," he wrote, noting that the department would have to come up with creating solutions that go beyond a tablet and hotspot connection.
Federal mandates require that distance learning be accessible and equitable for all students.
ODE also released Monday night a 26-page document outlining the approach to distance learning in the state. Districts, it said, should have their distance learning in place by April 13.
In a draft example of an instructional day, the plan suggests a maximum of 45 minutes of structured learning directed by a teacher for kindergarten and first grade. An additional 1-2 hours is suggested for learning and supplemental activities that include journaling, reading independently, arts and crafts and watching educational programming among others. Two hours are recommended for meeting nutritional and wellness needs including meals, going on a walk or helping a family member.
The draft increases teacher-led instruction in conjunction with grade levels. Second and third graders are suggested to have 2-3 hours of teacher instructional time, fourth and fifth grade, a maximum of 90 minutes. At the junior high and high school level, instructional maximums are broken into subject. For sixth through eighth grade, 30 minutes per subject is recommended with a maximum of three hours. High school instruction follows the same recommendation.
The guidelines from ODE also include a sliding scale with multiple points of entry based on a district's technological readiness as well as a toolkit and resource guide for administrators and teachers. The timeline notes districts should be able to launch their distance education program by April 13.
