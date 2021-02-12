ODOT adding ADA ramps in South Corvallis

The Oregon Department of Transportation is installing Americans With Disabilities Act curb ramps at 17 intersections on Highway 99W (Third Street) in South Corvallis.

The project, which began Monday, is expected to last into April, said Angela Beers Seydel, a public information officer with ODOT.

The work will take place at multiple intersections simultaneously between Southeast Chapman Place and Southeast McKenzie Avenue.

Travelers should be ready for outside lane closures on the highway between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. More importantly, motorists are urged to watch carefully for pedestrians crossing at different intersections than usual because some crosswalks will be closed at times for construction.

Detour crossings will be marked, and additional reminder signs are being added. Advance notice will be given to pedestrians about upcoming detours. There will also be regular patrols by Oregon State Police to enforce safety.

There will be a phase two of the work, which will add ADA ramps at another 35 corners in South Corvallis, also between Chapman and McKenzie. That work, part of a $2 million overall project, is set to start in July.