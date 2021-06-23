ODOT cleans up homeless camps in Corvallis

The Oregon Department of Transportation worked through the day Wednesday to clean up illegal camping sites on its property in Corvallis.
ODOT, as well as the city of Corvallis, chose not to post and clean up camps for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the two agencies resumed the work in May amid community concerns about livability issues.
Homeless individuals looking to pick up stakes before the ODOT crews reached their locations had some help from the Street Outreach Response Team, a Corvallis Housing First assistance program, which passed out drinks and snacks and bags. Also helping out were homeless rights advocates affiliated with the First Congregational United Church of Christ, led by senior pastor Jennifer Butler.
The city started its cleanups earlier than ODOT because the inmate crews that the agency deploys weren’t ready yet.
“We always work closely with the city,” said Guy Mamac, transportation maintenance manager with ODOT’s District 4. “Originally we were planning to clean up together.”
City property abuts that of ODOT in areas such as Pioneer Park, the skate park and the BMX track, making coordination advantageous. The skate park area and the BMX facility were the ODOT targets for Wednesday, although the crews won't get to the BMX area until Thursday.
The skate park area from Fourth Street heading east toward the Willamette River/Marys River confluence has been a thriving tent city for most of the year with perhaps as many as 100 campers in the area. With the warning signs posted by the city and ODOT, however, there were only about a dozen or so tents left in the area Wednesday.
Unfortunately, as is often the case with issues involving the homeless, the campers themselves seemed to be caught in an information vacuum. Many of the campers interviewed Wednesday “thought they had a couple more days,” although a pair of ODOT signs noting June 14 as the removal date could be seen amid the debris.
Bob White was lodging next to a concrete buttress near Fourth Street. Butler and her group helped him relocate his tent across the bike path to temporary safety.
White said that he had been camping at the site “a couple of months. They said I had 10 days. They went by pretty quick.”
When asked where he would go next, White said “I’ll have to look into that and find some place.”
White said that the men’s shelter, which is just a short walk from the skate park, kicked him out for drinking.
Closer to the Willamette was a cluster of about a dozen tents. One oddly assembled set of material, which looked like it might be an abandoned camp, eventually yielded Chris Lastra, who changed from pajamas to his day clothes after sleeping on former sofa cushions supported by what looked like a pair of strollers.
Lastra said he had been camping there a month after coming to Corvallis from Eugene. He said his next stop was going to be the men’s shelter. He then began raking up the area around his campsite and organizing the items he wanted to keep in a pile near the parking lot.
Closer to the skatepark itself were a couple of tents occupied by Joey Garcia and Jeffrey Ligon.
“I don’t know,” said Garcia, about his next stop. He had been camping near the BMX track earlier. He came up from Fresno, California, around Thanksgiving after his grandfather, his last relative in the area, died. A cousin drove him up to Corvallis.
Ligon, sitting animatedly on a stool, an open can of Pabst in front of him, noted how hard he had worked to “tell people to clean up their camps.”
Where will he go now?
“I got a place to go,” he said, “but I’m worried about all of my friends.”
ODOT was well-supplied for the work with a pair of dump trucks, two loaders, several pickups and an inmate crew van with a trailer of rakes, shovels and other tools.
ODOT got started around 8:35 a.m., although they were beaten to the site by a pair of cable trucks, whose crews were rerouting a cable under the Marys River. The cable needed repairs after it was damaged by a camp fire.
