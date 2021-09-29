ODOT night work planned for downtown Corvallis

Oregon Department of Transportation storm water work in downtown Corvallis will force some lane closures and eliminate parking spaces through the end of the year.

ODOT is replacing existing stormwater pipes and inlets, installing storm water quality treatment facilities and resurface storm water trenches on Fourth Street between Monroe Avenue and Adams Avenue.

ODOT is supervising the work because Fourth Street also serves as state Highway 99W.

The work starts at 6 p.m. Sunday night and will turn each week, weather permitting, from Sunday night through 7 a.m. Friday morning. The work will not take place on Friday and Saturday nights.

Travelers can expect lane closures, reduced parking on Fourth Street and construction noise throughout the project, ODOT officials said.

Pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will have access through and around the work zones and any detour routes will be marked.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116.

