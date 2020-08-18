ODOT: We're not paying to move bridge

The city of Corvallis appears to be headed toward a standoff of sorts with the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The City Council passed a motion Monday night that ties city ownership of the Van Buren Bridge to ODOT paying for its relocation.
Some community members and preservationists want to “slide” the bridge 175 feet to the south and use it for bicycle and pedestrian traffic only. Cost estimates range from $6 million to more than $10 million.
ODOT is planning a new eastbound bridge with two lanes of traffic and the state-required bicycle and pedestrian amenities in a $72 million project whose design phase is set to wrap up this fall.
ODOT has said it has $900,000 that can be used either for the old bridge’s demolition or relocation. And ODOT said so again Tuesday.
“To answer your question, yes, ODOT has only provided the approximate $900,000 figure in reimbursable costs for a new owner to move the bridge and that has not changed,” said ODOT project manager Savannah Crawford.
This despite strenuous protestations to the contrary during Monday’s public hearing, part of a 5-hour, 22-minute meeting.
“Yes,” said former legislator Tony Van Vliet when asked by Ward 4 Councilor Barbara Bull if ODOT could spend part of the $72 million on moving the bridge.
“ODOT can and should pay for the bridge. It is their obligation to do so,” said Tony Howell, a former councilor and Planning Commission member. “We should take a hard line with ODOT on that.”
The city has until the end of the month to officially apply to take ownership of the bridge, although amendments added Monday night seem to have added a bit of a poison pill. The key addition, put forward by Ward 6 Councilor Nancy Wyse, says the city “would only apply if the application can be conditioned to specify the city will not take ownership if ODOT does not pay to move the bridge.”
So there is your standoff. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31.
Here is a look at other issues that came up during the council meeting:
The resolution
The impetus to discuss the bridge issue came from Bull, who submitted a resolution in advance (see the website for the text). The proposal never was considered, although Bull resurrected one paragraph that was considered by the council after they approved the main motion.
The Bull proposal calls for Preservation WORKS to “convene a stakeholder task force to develop a cooperative proposal to commit to covering costs associated with bridge ownership." It passed on a 5-4 vote.
Active city manager
City Manager Mark Shepard participated in council deliberations to an extent he almost never does, urging councilors not to burden the city with additional financial constraints.
“I’m not anti bridge,” he said, “but I am cautious about the strain on city resources. If ODOT paid to move the bridge and somebody else owned it I could recommend taking a look at that. It’s not in our Strategic Operational Plan. It’s not in our Transportation System Plan. It’s just not on our radar for funding.”
Agenda switcheroo
Mayor Biff Traber, with the approval of the council, took an unusual approach to conducting the public hearing on the bridge. The agenda was tweaked such that the public hearing started after 40 minutes of presentations but was not concluded with deliberations and votes until after community comments, approval of the consent agenda and four items of unfinished business, including lengthy discussions on da Vinci Days funding and city advisory boards and commissions.
The bridge public hearing was closed at 8:05 p.m., with deliberations not beginning until 9:05 p.m. The council generally either a) continues straight through to a vote after a public hearing or b) holds off on deliberations until a later date.
The agenda change meant that councilors did not finish voting on bridge motions and amendments until after 10 p.m. when at least two councilors complained of “meeting fatigue.”
Angry mayor
Traber, as he has been more likely to do in recent months, rode herd over the councilors in an often critical manner. In an effort to improve meeting efficiency, Traber is ruling councilors out of order more often and calling into question the appropriateness of councilor comments and statements.
During public testimony Bull tried to ask Howell a question about the bypass bridge.
“That’s not relevant,” Traber said. “You’ve asked the same question twice and got the same answer twice. I really don’t want to have to correct you again.”
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
