Office workers must wear masks indoors

Maintaining the flat rate is the key to keep Oregon moving toward allowing some in-class instruction at K-12 schools and colleges, the state officials said. Hospitals will have enough hospital beds and ventilators to take care of the state's COVID-19 cases.

"Rather than just a plateau we would like to see our curve and cases drop off," Sidelinger said.

Until a vaccine is created and widely distributed, health officials can only try to suppress growth in cases, while medical researchers find ways to decrease severe cases with a mix of medicines and treatment.

Sidelinger noted that Oregon was holding at a high rate of infection and that even a 10 percent increase in cases would lead to an exponential rise in hospitalization that could swamp the state health care system and quickly drive deaths up.

Progress has not been uniform. Infections have been spiking in Morrow and Umatilla counties, where restrictions on businesses and public gatherings have been rolled back under a directive from Brown.

Umatilla County was moved from phase 2 to baseline, which includes the "stay-at-home" order in place prior to the phased reopening of counties in May. Morrow County moved from Phase 2 to Phase 1 after volunteering to institute local voluntary controls.