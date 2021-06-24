Officials urge caution on rivers due to hazardous conditions

Folks using the river should plan accordingly. Know your route and check the Marine Board’s online resource that tracks obstructions reported along Oregon’s rivers. That can be found online at https://boat.oregon.gov/obstructions. You should also let someone know where you’re going and when you plan to be there.

River recreation should also be done sober, experts caution, and the single most important piece of advice is to wear a life jacket. If you don’t have one, there’s a good chance you can find it at a life jacket station that’s nearby to where you get into the water at. There’s a kiosk at the boat launch in Jefferson and Albany Fire has seven life jacket stations at various popular parks.

You can also pick up life jackets for free — though, they must be returned — at area fire stations.

“We’ve had life vests at every fire station available for years and years,” said Roberts. “Anyone in the city of Albany can come in and check out a life jacket and then return it at the end of the day.”

Every water safety expert wrapped up their statements with the same key tips.

“On the water, have a plan,” said Roberts. “Know what time you’re going to put in and what time you should come out. Wear a life jacket. Avoid drinking while you’re recreating on the river. Drinking alcohol that is. Drink all the water you want … (and) stay hydrated this weekend.”

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

