Officials urge caution on rivers due to hazardous conditions

Heading upstream along the North Santiam River, you can see where the confluence of the north and south channels used to be.
The river’s channel has changed drastically since last summer, and so have the obstacles that pose risk to boaters and those floating the waterway on inner tubes. With a record heat wave coming this weekend, and an ice storm back in February that downed dozens of trees, safety experts are urging caution.
“The river keeps changing every year,” said Scott Shepherd, assistant fire chief with Jefferson Fire District. “And, as you can see, there are places people can get hung up on here.”
Just north of the new confluence is a nasty snag. One half of the river is blocked by trees that fell over from the bank and now lay all the way across the channel to a central rock bar. It’s this spot where a group had to be rescued by Jefferson Fire District just earlier this week. A couple days later, a woman got stuck on the far side.
“She was lucky she was over on that side,” Shepherd explained on Thursday morning. On the other side, with all the debris, it’s entirely possible to get sucked under the logs and be in real danger. These trees are called strainers because they allow the water’s current to pass through, while everything else gets caught up in the branches under the surface.
These hazards are especially problematic to those in inner tubes or inflatables.
“We’re very concerned about the float crowd,” said Oregon State Marine Board spokesperson Ashley Massey. “If you don’t have a lot of maneuverability, you will get sucked into the current right underneath those strainers.”
River hazard realities
While it’s common for soil erosion and changing water levels to cause trees to topple into rivers, there are even more this year thanks to the winter ice storm in February.
“It’s the ice storm that’s brought a lot of trees down,” said Jefferson Fire Chief Kevin Hendricks. “And the low water level is also causing some of the hazard.”
In a single day last year, the agency rescued 18 people in one afternoon. With a record heat wave coming this weekend, local water rescue agencies will likely be just as busy.
Emergency response on the Santiam River is shared between multiple agencies such as Jefferson Fire, the Albany Fire Department, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and even the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
While they respond to water rescue calls during the spring and summer, these agencies cannot simply clear up the debris themselves. The Oregon State Marine Board has full authority over the rivers and, while some hazards are removed through partnerships between landowners and local agencies, not every tree can or should be removed, experts say.
“Rivers are dynamic,” Massey said. “Trees fall in them all the time. That’s a natural process, so we really can’t remove every tree.”
On the Santiam, in particular, the sheer volume of debris and the difficult terrain that prevents getting equipment in there means that there likely aren’t the resources to completely remove these snags. Often, agencies have to rely on help from Mother Nature, who didn’t provide enough rain this spring to fill the rivers and move some of that debris downstream.
Instead, those on the river must navigate around obstructions and plan accordingly. There are signs along that stretch of the Santiam alerting boaters and floaters that they need to stay toward the safe side. But, as Shepherd points out, going downstream can lead to getting sucked into the current, and the current in these spots tends to drag people directly to the hazards.
"The word to folks who are heading out there is, if you’re not in a boat that has directional control, find somewhere else to go," said Randy Henry, boating safety manager at the Marine Board. "I know it’s tough when people want to get down there and float, but that’s the reality when we can’t get down there to remove those hazards."
Rescue methods
Even Jefferson Fire’s SJX jetboat, with a powerful engine, gets caught on rocks and dragged along the bends in the current. That’s why there’s been a push to get smaller, more maneuverable craft for first responders, like the two new river craft that were purchased for the Albany Fire Department by the Albany Rural Fire Protection District.
These smaller craft, called Rescue Water Craft or RWC’s, are made of aluminum instead of fiberglass and they are designed to be effective in shallower water.
“We feel very fortunate that we have equipment that’s helped us on these saves,” said Albany Fire spokeswoman Sandy Roberts. “What we’ve found with our rivers getting so shallow is that it’s hard to get larger craft out where we need them.”
These realities are why river safety is so important, experts say. And it's not just the Santiam that has these dangers. Even the Willamette has tree snags, and every river has problem areas.
“We’ve been on two water rescues on the Santiam so far in June,” Roberts said. “There’s this misconception that because the river is low it’s not as powerful. The flow of water is still happening, and it’s still got this strong flow. You introduce those strainers across and the possibility of getting stuck is still there.”
How to prepare
Folks using the river should plan accordingly. Know your route and check the Marine Board’s online resource that tracks obstructions reported along Oregon’s rivers. That can be found online at https://boat.oregon.gov/obstructions. You should also let someone know where you’re going and when you plan to be there.
River recreation should also be done sober, experts caution, and the single most important piece of advice is to wear a life jacket. If you don’t have one, there’s a good chance you can find it at a life jacket station that’s nearby to where you get into the water at. There’s a kiosk at the boat launch in Jefferson and Albany Fire has seven life jacket stations at various popular parks.
You can also pick up life jackets for free — though, they must be returned — at area fire stations.
“We’ve had life vests at every fire station available for years and years,” said Roberts. “Anyone in the city of Albany can come in and check out a life jacket and then return it at the end of the day.”
Every water safety expert wrapped up their statements with the same key tips.
“On the water, have a plan,” said Roberts. “Know what time you’re going to put in and what time you should come out. Wear a life jacket. Avoid drinking while you’re recreating on the river. Drinking alcohol that is. Drink all the water you want … (and) stay hydrated this weekend.”
