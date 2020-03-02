Oh the places you'll go: Read Across Corvallis brings books to the classroom

For the 18th time in as many years, the Rotary of Corvallis sent droves of volunteers. They came to schools prepared with books, hoping to engage children and get them to take a second look.

Read Across America — a national day that sees volunteers reading to children — came to Corvallis on Monday with more than 40 volunteers from the Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis reading in six different Corvallis schools.

"Rotary has been doing it for years," said member Babette Langdon.

Langdon didn't read on Monday but she did organize the event, noting that it was one of the group's service projects.

In Mandy Hunter's first grade class, "Oh the Places You'll Go" by Dr. Seuss proved to be a hit and helped mark the 116th birthday of its author, Theodor Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Read Across Corvallis has often tied Dr. Seuss' birthday to the event but according to Corvallis School District Communications Coordinator Brenda Downum, the district has shifted away from using those books exclusively.

The change falls in line with the district's work this year to focus on racial equity and culturally responsive teaching.