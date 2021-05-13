OHA backs quarantine process at Albany schools

The Oregon Health Authority has weighed in on the local debate concerning the COVID-19 quarantining procedures being implemented by Greater Albany Public Schools, coming down on the side of the school district.
OHA released a letter this week that supported GAPS' quarantine process and specifically included Linn County as part of that process.
"Based on recent discussions," the letter read, "OHA and the Oregon Department of Education believe Linn County Public Health and GAPS are appropriately acting to carry out vital public health measures to protect people who live or work in Linn County. These include case investigation and contact tracing, quarantine and isolation, and promotion and support of vaccination for all eligible people."
The letter was addressed to Linn County Health Administrator Todd Noble and Superintendent Melissa Goff.
GAPS has come under fire by some community members for the number of students quarantined. At one point recently, about 9% of the student population was under quarantine.
However, the quarantine criteria being followed by GAPS is supported by Linn County, the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control.
It is also followed by the Corvallis School District.
The procedure mandates that any student or staff that came within six feet of a positive case for a cumulative 15 minutes during a 24-hour period, quarantine for 14 days. The procedure in place to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
According to the OHA, guidance surrounding quarantining is mandatory.
"The COVID-19-related guidance that the OHA and ODE have released is binding and enforceable per the Governor's executive orders," the letter reads. "Until the Governor rescinds the executive orders, items noted as required in the various guidance documents are mandatory."
Currently, GAPS has six active student cases and 430 students in quarantine. In Corvallis, there are 13 cases and 75 individuals in quarantine.
Both districts confirmed they are following the procedure laid out by the state: to be forced to quarantine a student must have been within six feet of a case for a cumulative 15 minutes over a 24 hour period.
"It could be that we have fewer students in the classrooms than GAPS," said Corvallis assistant superintendent Melissa Harder of the difference in the numbers despite following the same procedures. "We might have more kids on comprehensive distance learning, the room sizes may be different and there could be fewer kids within that six foot exposure zone (in Corvallis)."
GAPS spokesperson Andrew Tomsky noted that the majority of GAPS' quarantining students are high schoolers. For one active case in a high school, about 100 kids were placed into quarantine. That's because in high school, students are in several classes, unlike their elementary school counterparts, creating a greater possibility of exposure, Tomsky said.
