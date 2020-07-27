OHA: No new coronavirus deaths for first time since July 11

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon Health Authority on Monday reported no new deaths in the state from COVID-19 for the first time in more than two weeks.

In its daily report, the OHA said there were 340 new coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period ending 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state’s case total to 17,088.

But there were no new deaths in Oregon reported for the first time since July 11. In the 15-day stretch between July 12 and July 26, there were at least two deaths reported each day and a total of 58 deaths connected to the virus in the state.

The OHA reported two new confirmed and presumptive cases in Benton County and none in Linn County. Benton now has a total of 136 cases and six deaths and Linn 223 cases and 10 deaths.

Two Benton County field crew employees who work out of the Avery Complex in Corvallis have tested positive for COVID-19, but county officials say precautions have been taken to protect the public.

After being made aware of positive test results Friday and Saturday, potentially exposed employees were notified via contact tracing, county officials said in a news release on Monday.