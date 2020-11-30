OHA: Oregon records 7 more deaths from COVID-19

Oregon added seven deaths to the toll attributed to COVID-19 plus 1,314 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the disease, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
Linn County has 16 of those new cases and Benton County nine.
The state’s cumulative totals are now 912 deaths and 75,431 cases. Cumulatively, Linn County now has 1,440 cases and 23 deaths and Benton County 800 cases and seven deaths.
Linn has a cumulative positive test rate of 5.51%, Benton 3.45% and the state 5.48%.
Support Local Journalism
“COVID-19 is spreading faster in all parts of Oregon. It took six months before 25,000 Oregonians became sick with COVID-19 and two months more until we reached 50,000 total COVID-19 infections in Oregon. Most recently, it took three weeks to go from 50,000 cases to 75,000, and this weekend we crossed 900 total deaths,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen.
“We can keep more people from getting sick and dying if we stay true to science-based mask-wearing and social distancing. With the bright promise of vaccines coming on the horizon, we can’t give up.”
Outside Benton and Linn, the state’s new cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (228), Clatsop (1), Columbia (14), Coos (4), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (54), Douglas (33), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (54), Jefferson (9), Josephine (20), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (62), Lincoln (3), Malheur (2), Marion (167), Morrow (1), Multnomah (320), Polk (26), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (40), Union (6), Wasco (2), Washington (202) and Yamhill (27).
The state’s latest fatalities are a 64-year-old Lane County man, a 67-year-old Marion County man, an 85-year-old Marion County woman, a 48-year-old Multnomah County man, an 83-year-old Multnomah County man, a 78-year-old Multnomah County man and a 58-year-old Washington County woman. All had underlying conditions.
According to OHA’s latest daily report at 12:01 a.m. Monday, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased by 45 to 584, while the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds increased by 10 to 117.
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday 885 new deaths (266,051 total) attributed to the disease and 152,608 new cases (13,295,605 total).
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.