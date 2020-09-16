OHA reports 195 new cases, two deaths; wastewater project to study presence of virus

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon Health Authority reported two more deaths and 195 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state in the 24-hour period ending 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Benton and Linn counties each had one new case. The state now has 29,850 total cases and 521 deaths.

Outside Benton and Linn counties, Oregon’s new cases were reported in the following counties: Clackamas (10), Clatsop (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (4), Douglas (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (5), Klamath (14), Lane (15), Malheur (17), Marion (23), Multnomah (32), Polk (3), Umatilla (2), Union (1), Wallowa (6), Wasco (2), Washington (33) and Yamhill (4).

The state’s two latest reported fatalities were a 70-year-old Washington County man who tested positive July 9 and died Sept. 8 at OHSU and a 79-year-old Multnomah County man who tested positive Aug. 4 and died Sept. 10 at his residence. The second man had underlying conditions.

OHA on Wednesday announced it has launched a statewide COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project to study the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in more than 40 small- to medium-sized communities around the state.