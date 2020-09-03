OHA reports 274 new COVID-19 cases, with 2 in mid-valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon recorded 274 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including two in Linn County and none in Benton, and three more deaths from the disease, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Thursday.

Linn County has now had 393 cases and 13 deaths from the disease since the coronavirus pandemic began, while Benton has had 217 cases and six deaths, according to OHA data.

All told, Oregon has had 27,336 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. A total of 569,804 tests have been performed, with 543,789 coming back negative.

The statewide death toll now stands at 470, according to OHA. The latest fatalities were a 79-year-old man from Malheur County, a 56-year-old man from Washington County and a 96-year-old woman from Marion County. All reportedly had underlying medical conditions.

OHA also announced that it had previously double-counted the COVID-related death of a 37-year-old woman who died on Aug. 15 due to a data compilation error.

The United States has had more than 6 million cases and just over 185,000 deaths from the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.