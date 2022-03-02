OHA reports 4 COVID-19 deaths in Wednesday report

Oregon Health Authority provided details of a local COVID-19-related death in an update Wednesday, March 2.

A 61-year-old Linn County man tested positive Feb. 8 and died Feb. 27. The location of his death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

OHA reported four new COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the state’s death toll to 6,652 since the pandemic began. This is drastic reduction since the omicron variant's surge in January. There were 696 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 695,323.

Linn County on Wednesday added 44 virus cases for a total of 26,019. Benton County had 25 new cases, bringing its total to 14,817. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 231 in Linn County and 62 in Benton County.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, there were 424 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 36 fewer than the last report. Seventy-one are occupying intensive care unit beds, three fewer than yesterday. Forty-six patients were on ventilators, according to OHA statistics.

Of 655 adult ICU beds statewide, 99 are unoccupied, a 15% availability rate, and 319 of 4,270available adult non-ICU beds are unoccupied, a 7% availability.

Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day or lengths of hospital stays.

The region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties has nine adult ICU beds available (9%) and 23 adult non-ICU beds available (3%).

Vaccinations: OHA reported 6,044 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. More than 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and more than 2.8 million people have completed a vaccine series. The seven-day running average is now 3,649 doses per day.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 42,129 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 78.9 million. There were 1,898 new deaths recorded Wednesday, bringing the country’s death total to 950,112, according to the CDC.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

