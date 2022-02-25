OHA reports 981 COVID cases, four new deaths

COVID-19 cases in Oregon continue to drop, and the number of deaths took a sharp one-day drop after not following the caseload trend.

The Oregon Health Authority reported on Friday, Feb. 25 981 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, raising the state case total to 692,261. That's less than 10% of cases the state experienced in the height of the omicron surge.

The agency also reported four new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the state death total to 6,582 people. That's a steep drop-off from the 58 deaths cited in Thursday's report.

Linn County reported 46 new cases on Friday, bringing that county’s case total to 25,871. No new deaths were reported in Linn County, with the death total there remaining at 230 people.

Benton County had 22, raising that county’s case total to 14,727. No new deaths were reported in Benton County, with the death toll there remaining at 61 people.

Hospitalizations: There were 527 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 according to the Friday report. Of them, 98 are in intensive care unit beds.

Ninety-four of 674 adult ICU beds are unoccupied, a 14% availability rate. There are 332 of 4,293, 8%, adult non-ICU beds available.

The region that encompasses Linn and Benton counties has nine adult ICU beds unoccupied and 28 adult non-ICU beds unoccupied, a 9% and 3% availability respectively.

Vaccinations: OHA reported 5,039 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Thursday.

As of Friday, 3.1 million Oregonians have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 2.8 million Oregonians have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 66,790 cases, increasing the U.S. case total to more than 78 million. There were 2,424 new deaths nationwide, bringing the country’s death total to 942,301 people.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.