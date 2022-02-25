 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

OHA reports COVID cases, new deaths

  • 0
Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine09
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Hospitalizations:

Vaccinations:

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 66,790 cases, increasing the U.S. case total to more than 78 million. There were 2,424 new deaths nationwide, bringing the country’s death total to 942,301 people.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US joins allies imposing sanctions on Putin, Lavrov

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News