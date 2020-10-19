OHA reports eight deaths, 266 COVID-19 cases

An updated death certificate for a person previously listed with a COVID-related death no longer lists the disease as a cause or as a significant condition that contributed to her death. As a result, OHA eliminated that death from its COVID death total.

OHA reports 52% of reported cases have been female and 48% male, while 56% of deaths from the disease have been male and 44% female.

OHA has submitted its draft plan to the federal government for allocating and distributing a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, once a safe and effective vaccine becomes available.

The draft plan, sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday is posted on the OHA website, at www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/COVID-19-Vaccination-Plan-Oregon.pdf

The plan is centered around equity, reflecting the state’s values of recognizing historical and contemporary injustices toward communities of color and the disproportionate effects that COVID-19 has had on them. The document represents Oregon’s response to the CDC’s Sept. 16 request of all states to describe how they will manage the distribution of a vaccine.

The national CDC on Monday reported 475 new deaths and 47,035 new cases for totals of 218,986 and 8,128,524, respectively.

The CDC reports Oregon is 47th among U.S. states and territories with 7.8 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the previous seven days. North Dakota was first at 92.1.

