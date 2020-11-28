OHA reports record 1,669 coronavirus cases Saturday

The record number of coronavirus cases reported in a day by the Oregon Health Authority has again been surpassed, the agency said Saturday.

Saturday's 1,669 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases among Oregonians brings the state total to 72,506. Among the new cases were 17 in Benton County and nine in Linn.

OHA officials said Friday that a higher-than-normal new case load was expected because several of the local public health departments that report daily numbers to OHA were off for the Thanksgiving holiday.

With the rise in cases came 11 more deaths statewide.