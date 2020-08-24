OHA reports three deaths; positive rate lowest in nearly two months

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three deaths and 220 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state were reported in the 24-hour period ending 12:01 a.m. Monday, according to Oregon Health Authority.

None of the deaths and cases were reported in Benton and Linn counties. In total, Linn County has 363 cases and 12 deaths and Benton County 201 cases and six deaths attributed to coronavirus.

OHA on Monday also released its weekly testing summary for the week ending this past Saturday, Aug. 22.

Of the 24,177 people reportedly tested in the state during that week, 5.1% tested positive, the lowest rate since the week ending June 27. The testing total for the week is likely to increase as results continue to be reported, the OHA said.

“It is reassuring that test positivity is relatively stable, which suggests that the number of people newly infected with COVID-19 each week is no longer increasing rapidly,” the OHA said.

Oregon’s cumulative positive testing rate to date is 4.5%.