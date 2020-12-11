OHA: Thousands more deaths before vaccine gets to most

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots spaced about three weeks apart. The current guaranteed shipments will be used to vaccinate the estimated 300,000 medical and care facility workers who come into direct contact with possible COVID-19 positive patients. The next rounds will go to the older patients in congregate settings such as nursing homes and long-term care facilities, which have accounted for more than half of all deaths in Oregon.

Gov. Kate Brown said the goal is to ratchet up vaccinations to 10,000 per day until the 2.6 million adults in the state who want the shots can get them. The current vaccines are not approved for children.

A state survey shows that approximately half of all adults do not want to take the vaccine.

"Oregon is also one of the states where we are challenged with the number of folks who are opposed to vaccination," Brown said. "We have one of the lowest child immunization rates in the country."

The state will roll out an aggressive program to reach out to all adults and try to convince them to be immunized.