OHA: Three deaths, 201 new cases of COVID-19 in state

Oregon Health Authority reported three deaths and 201 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state in the 24-hour period ending at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

There were two new cases in Benton County and one in Linn County, bringing Oregon’s total to 30,995.

Outside Benton and Linn, the other cases were reported in the following counties: Clackamas (16), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (8), Douglas (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lane (28), Lincoln (1), Malheur (12), Marion (18), Morrow (2), Multnomah (35), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (4), Wasco (10), Washington (25) and Yamhill (1).

Oregon’s cumulative COVID-19 testing results show the state’s positive test rate at 4.62%. A total of 7.7% of those testing positive, counting confirmed and presumptive cases, were reported to have been hospitalized; 82.5% were not hospitalized and the results for the remaining 9.8% of those testing positive were not available.

Females have made up 51.7% of positive tests and males 48.0% in the state, according to OHA. The makeup of the remaining 0.3% were non-binary or not available.