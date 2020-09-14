OHA: Wildfires, air quality affecting COVID-19 testing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon Health Authority says wildfires and hazardous air conditions in the state are affecting COVID-19 testing.

Testing numbers over the past few days have dipped, and this is a lagging data point as tests are often reported several days after specimen collection.

The Oregon State Public Health Laboratory was closed Monday due to poor indoor air quality that was deemed too hazardous to safely use appropriate air safety equipment, including hoods.

No specimens were accepted or tested Monday, and those already received at the laboratory were being held at appropriate temperatures pending testing, OHA said.

OHA on Monday reported 151 new confirmed and presumptive cases and two new deaths attributed to COVID-19. None of the new cases or fatalities came from Benton or Linn counties.

The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Monday came from the following counties: Clackamas (18), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (3), Jackson (4), Jefferson (1), Klamath (1), Lane (19), Malheur (13), Marion (11), Morrow (2), Multnomah (27), Polk (1), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (18), and Yamhill (3).