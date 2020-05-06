Old Corvallis livestock arena comes down

The Corvallis Auction Yard is no more.
Once the site of regular livestock sales, the big, barnlike structure at 2415 SE Third St. was gradually knocked down over the past month or so. Now all that remains is a pile of rubble.
The South Corvallis landmark was built in 1952 and operated as a livestock auction until 2001, when the business closed down. The building had stood vacant ever since.
In 2002, the 5-acre parcel was purchased by McCoy Creek Properties, an investment group headed by local contractor Tom Gerding, with an eye toward redevelopment. The old livestock arena and a vacant house on the property began to deteriorate and became a target for break-ins, and city inspectors labeled the buildings unsafe in 2015. Early the next year, the house and portions of the auction yard were torn down, leaving only the main structure.
Now that’s gone, too.
Gerding said the residue of the demolition will be gradually removed over time.
“We’re recycling all the concrete,” he said. “We’re going to bring in a crusher and crush it, and then reuse it on various projects. … We’ll separate out the steel, all the rebar, and reuse that as well.”
E.D. Hughes Excavating, a subsidiary of Gerding Builders, did the demolition work.
Gerding is partnering with DevNW (formerly Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services), which owns an adjoining lot that includes the former New Holland farm implement dealership, on plans to redevelop the property as a “town center” for South Corvallis.
The mixed-use residential and commercial project has been selected to receive as much as $7.5 million in tax increment financing from an urban renewal district approved by voters last year.
Gerding said it will likely be at least two years before ground is broken on the redevelopment project, and it’s too early to say exactly what sorts of businesses might choose to locate there. But he added that he and DevNW officials intend to work with neighbors to determine what sort of mix would be the best fit for the area.
“Both of us have a strong commitment to working with Corvallis urban renewal and the Southtown community on what the redevelopment will look like,” he said.
“It’s a chance to land something that meets the market needs of South Corvallis but also fits South Corvallis.”
