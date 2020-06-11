Old Mill Center holds online auction

Through an anonymous donor, there is the possibility of an additional $30,000 contribution if 90% of bidders donate to the Larson Legacy Paddle Raise (cash donations, tax-deductible) by Saturday.

“These are, and will be for the foreseeable future, rocky times for community service organizations who serve the most vulnerable individuals and families as we all weather the financial impact of the pandemic,” said executive director Bettina Schempf. “We are honored to have a supporter whose passion for our work led them to engaging others in supporting children and families in our community. We are very grateful for such commitment.”