Old wounds of Oregon’s timber wars take first step toward healing

SALEM – The deal announced last week was intended to end the war in the woods that has beset Oregon forestry issues for decades.

But not everyone is cheering what Gov. Kate Brown described as a “historic” deal between timber firms and environmentalists. The critics suspect something is more at play than the pursuit of peace.

Some characterize the agreement signed by members of the Oregon Forest & Industries Council and a coalition of environmental groups as the first step in healing, but it also has bearing on a much broader discussions in the Capitol, particularly over climate change.

“There are people who had the rug pulled out from under them 30 years ago, and they never really recovered,” said Sen. Jeff Golden. “That makes what we’re trying to do with the climate bill hard for them to accept. It’s interesting that all this is coming together at the same time, the question for those of us with a gavel is how to make the most of it.”

The opening came after representatives of the timber industry reached out to Brown and sat down for a meeting with her staff on Jan. 9. They requested that the governor moderate a discussion between industry leaders and the environmental community on moving forward as partners rather than adversaries.