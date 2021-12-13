Omicron variant found on Oregon

The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Oregon, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Oregon Health & Science University's laboratory detected the variant Monday in samples from three Multnomah and Washington County residents in their 20s and 30s. All were fully vaccinated and two had traveled internationally, to Canada and Mexico, prior the onset of symptoms.

“We recognize this news is concerning to many people," said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, health officer and state epidemiologist at the Oregon Health Authority, in a statement released late Monday. "However, if history is our guide, we do know that even if a vaccine doesn’t target a specific variant, the strong immune response you get from being fully vaccinated can still be highly protective against severe disease from all COVID-19 variants."

Sidelinger said the health authority would continue to monitor the spread of omicron in Oregon with individual-level and community-level variant surveillance. He stressed that "vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19 infection and transmission, including most circulating variants.” Other protective measures, including wearing masks indoors and in crowded outdoor settings, physically distancing from others, washing hands regularly and staying home when sick, will also help protect against the spread of COVID-19, he said.

Much of the pandemic focus in recent weeks has been on the omicron variant discovered Nov. 11 in southern Africa.

The highly mutated variant has since spread to 70 countries. Scientists around the world have no consensus yet on how contagious and virulent the new variant will be. Early studies indicate it is twice as contagious but of similar or lesser virulence.

The United Kingdom announced its first omicron-related death on Monday.

Monday's news came as Oregon braced for a possible sixth wave of COVID-19 infections as a new spike spreads rapidly across the United States.

While much attention has been focused on omicron, the current spike in the United States is driven by yet another surge in the delta variant.

Winter cold and gatherings indoors are blamed for high case numbers, with New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine and Minnesota all reporting 75 cases or more per 100,000 people.

But the rise in cases is spreading beyond the original outbreaks in the northeast and upper Midwest.

Florida, Texas, California, Missouri and Connecticut reported cases had doubled over the past two weeks.

Infection rates are rising across the country. Oregon is one of just 10 states — all but one west of the Mississippi — that has not reported a rise in cases compared to the past two weeks. But data showing a “flat” growth curve is based on reports from last week.

The Oregon Health & Science University’s weekly forecast, last released Friday, had good news but worries about Oregon’s immediate future in combating COVID-19.

“Case rates returned to pre-Thanksgiving levels, suggesting that Thanksgiving itself did not create a wave of infections,” the report said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0