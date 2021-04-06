One COVID-19 death added in Linn County

The Oregon Health Authority reported 544 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths from the disease on Tuesday.

OHA did not release specifics about any of the deaths, but, based on data from the agency's website, it appears one of the fatalities was a Linn County resident.

The total number of cases in Oregon is now 167,658.

The state death toll now stands at 2,427, with 61 of those in Linn County and 18 in Benton County.

The United States added 62,878 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 30,596,830 cases since the pandemic began. The country also added 353 new deaths for a total of 547,649 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. during the pandemic.

The state also reported on Tuesday 32,955 new vaccinations had been added to the Oregon immunization registry. Of this total, 21,170 doses were administered on Monday and 11,785 were administered on previous days but entered into the registry on Monday.