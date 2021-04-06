 Skip to main content
One COVID-19 death added in Linn County
One COVID-19 death added in Linn County

Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine 23

More than 154 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered nationwide, according to federal officials.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

The Oregon Health Authority reported 544 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths from the disease on Tuesday.

OHA did not release specifics about any of the deaths, but, based on data from the agency's website, it appears one of the fatalities was a Linn County resident.

The total number of cases in Oregon is now 167,658.

The state death toll now stands at 2,427, with 61 of those in Linn County and 18 in Benton County.

New cases of COVID in the United States rose 5% to more than 394,000 last week, the first increase after declining for nine straight weeks, according to a Reuters analysis of state, county and CDC data. Gavino Garay reports.

The United States added 62,878 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 30,596,830 cases since the pandemic began. The country also added 353 new deaths for a total of 547,649 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. during the pandemic.

The state also reported on Tuesday 32,955 new vaccinations had been added to the Oregon immunization registry. Of this total, 21,170 doses were administered on Monday and 11,785 were administered on previous days but entered into the registry on Monday. 

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,040,314 first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 938,182 first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine, and 51,618 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. As of Tuesday, 784,476 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series, and 1,290,755 people have had at least one dose.

The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations across Oregon reported Tuesday was 163, 14 fewer than Monday. There are 42 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, the state reported, unchanged from Monday.

