One dead as train crashes into car in Albany
  • Updated
One person has been killed in a wreck where a train crashed into an automobile northeast of Linn-Benton Community College in Albany on Thursday afternoon.

"There appears to be an adult male deceased," said Capt. Brad Liles, of the Albany Police Department.

Ellingson Road will be closed east of Pacific Boulevard for several hours due to the crash, according to a statement released at about 2:45 p.m. from the Albany Police Department.

Few details were immediately available, as the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

The vehicle was struck by a northbound Amtrak passenger train.

Several witnesses are being interviewed by the APD. The Albany Fire Department also was at the scene.

The automobile was split in two during the crash and debris was pushed down the tracks.

There are crossing arms at the site, and the position of those at the time of the crash also is being investigated.

